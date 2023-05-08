Calling For Budget To Deliver Equitable Employment Conditions For GP Registrars

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) and General Practice Registrars Australia (GPRA) call on the Commonwealth Government to support general practice training.

They hope the government can adopt measures to ensure that salaries for GP registrars are comparable to their hospital-based counterparts, as well as meaningful access to leave.

The AMA says that the declining interest in general practice among doctors in training is particularly driven by the inequity of employment conditions between GP registrars and their hospital-based counterparts.

A 2022 survey has revealed that medical graduates have turned to other specialty areas, and only 15 per cent of medical graduates are interested in a career in general practice.

“Trainees who chose to leave the hospital system to enter GP training face a significant cut in salary and have inferior entitlements in areas such as parental leave, personal leave, and long service leave,” AMA President Professor Steve Robson said.

Both organisations representing the medical sector and future GPS hope tomorrow’s Federal Budget includes investment in Australia’s next generation of GPs.

“General Practices have always and will continue to play a critical foundation in training our next generation of GPs, but more support is urgently required,” GPRA President Dr Karyn Matterson said.

Despite growing needs in the community, the Australian General Practice Training Program has been undersubscribed since 2017.

The unfilled training places for practices and communities have become an ongoing problem, with 252 of the 1,500 first-year GP training places remaining empty in 2023.

“There is no time to wait, the future of General Practice is at a crossroads, and it is critical the government chooses the right path now,” Dr Matterson said.

