Calls For Free ‘Off Peak’ Bus Travel For Seniors Ahead Of State Budget Announcements

Ahead of Thursday's state budget announcement Independent MP Andrew Wilkie wants to see off-peak bus travel made free for seniors.

Spending less than a third of national average on public transport, Mr Wilkie said the move will help improve traffic flow in Hobart and boost users of public transport.

"To give someone free 'off-peak' travel, chances are they are going to remember that it’s a good way to travel and they will start paying to use the service during peak periods" - MP Andrew Wilkie

Hobart Local News

Joined by National Seniors Australia, who had research carried out by transport economist and National Seniors member Peter Kruup on public transport spending in Tasmania, Mr Wilkie has called on the State Government to stop scrimping on public transport.

Chair of Tasmania's National Seniors’ Policy Advisory Group, Mary Parsissons confirmed the findings clearly demonstrated that Hobart had the lowest spending per capita of any capital city when it comes to public transport.

“Hobart is a growing city with lots of young families moving here and unfortunately a symptom of that is more traffic congestion." - Mary Parissons

According to Ms Parissons seniors would be very happy to leave their cars at home if there were cheaper options for using public transport.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.