Calls For Frizell Player Swap

Triple M's Brent Read and Aaron Woods have proposed a potential player swap involving Tyson Frizell and Luke Brooks, with the Knights forward under the eye of many NRL clubs.

According to Read, a leading NRL journalist, multiple clubs are circling Frizell who currently has a player option for 2023 with the Knights.

After Brooks was linked to a move to Newcastle earlier in the season, Read and Woods proposed whether a player swap would make sense for both clubs if the two players were to depart their current teams.

"If the Knights thing happens and Luke Brooks goes to the Knights, and the Tigers need an edge back-rower... it's a swap that would make a little bit of sense," Read told Triple M's Monday Scrum podcast.

