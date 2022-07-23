Calls For Knights To Shut Ponga Down

Christian Welch believes the Knights should consider sitting Kalyn Ponga out for the rest of the season after his fifth HIA (Head Injury Assessment) of the season last night, the third of which he failed.

Given the Knights sit in 13th spot on the NRL and their season is all but over, Welch questioned what the club has to gain by rushing him back onto the field and risking another head knock.

“If finals are out of reach and he’s just re-signed, you’ve got to look at him as an investment and as an asset,” Welch said on Triple M's Saturday Scrum.

“I don’t know the severity of the head knock, but if you’re not going to play finals, what are you actually going to gain?”

