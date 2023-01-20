Calls For Men To ‘Make The Right Call’ Across The Long Weekend

With many people taking Friday off for an extra-long weekend, Royal Life Saving is urging men to ‘Make the Right Call’ when they’re on, in, or near the water with their mates and families.

Research by Royal Life Saving Society – Australia shows that drowning deaths spike on public holidays and long weekends, with the risk of drowning almost doubling. This summer, six people drowned on Christmas Day and Boxing Day alone, and more than three-quarters of those who have died over the summer period were male.

Royal Life Saving’s Make the Right Call campaign encourages all Australians – especially males – to look after their mates to keep each other safe when enjoying the country’s beautiful inland waterways. Inland waterways claim more lives than any other location, accounting for 40 per cent of all drowning deaths in Australia.

Royal Life Saving Chief Executive Officer Justin Scarr said there were three key things men could do to make sure they get home to their loved ones safely at the end of a great day out.

“The biggest single factor is alcohol. If you’ve had a few drinks, your coordination levels drop and you lose your inhibitions,” Mr Scarr said.

“In more than a quarter of all drowning deaths in inland waterways over the ten years to 2020/21, the person who drowned had a blood alcohol content reading of more than 0.05 percent.

“If your boat tips, a wave hits you, or the conditions change rapidly you need to be able to think clearly and quickly, and your reflexes and coordination needs to be at their best so you can get yourself to safety.

“Leave the booze until safely away from the water, look out for your mates and pull them into line if they’re under the influence and thinking about doing something reckless near water such as swimming or boating.

“Lifejackets can make the difference between life and death. With the modern, comfortable design of lifejackets which doesn’t inhibit your recreational activities, there is really no excuse not to wear a lifejacket.

“The third safety tip is not to go alone. Whenever you’re on, in, or near the water having someone with you to help in the event of an emergency is vital. There are so many factors we can’t control – medical incidents, submerged items, sudden changes in the conditions. Having a mate to help improves the odds of getting home safely.”

Royal Life Saving’s Make the Right Call campaign is supported by the Australian Government.