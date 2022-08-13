Calls For NRL To Do More For Coaches

Triple M's Candice Warner has called on the NRL to do more to help under-fire coaches in the competition.

The NRL world was rocked this week following the sudden death of Paul Green, a former player and premiership-winning coach at the Cowboys.

Green died on Thursday aged 49, leaving behind his wife Amanda and their two children.

Warner, who was speaking alongside leading NRL commentator Dan Ginnane and racing expert Richard Freedman, explained on Triple M's Dead Set Legends why now more than ever, the NRL needs to go the extra mile to help coaches who are struggling in the game.

"They need some sort of help. Whether it be guidance while they're coaching, but then after they lose their job," Warner said. "It could be something as simple as someone in rugby league trying to help them find a job or pathway after they've been sacked."

