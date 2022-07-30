Ryan Girdler believes the captain’s challenge has run its course and has sensationally called on the NRL to scrap it altogether.

He believes that teams use the captain’s challenge to gain a tactical advantage in different situations which is not what it was brought in for.

“I don’t understand when you’re allowed to use the captain’s challenge and it’s clear the NRL generally don’t, because they send mixed messages,” Girdler said.

“Teams use it tactically now to take advantage of situations.”

“I think the best thing moving forward is to scrap the challenge.”

