Calls For NSW LGA’s To Be Opened One At A Time To Protect Towns

Pressure is mounting on the state government to ensure regional areas reach 70 percent double dose vaccination targets before opening to Sydney.

The Rural Doctors Association Australia (RDAA) have recommended New South Wales opens up on an LGA-by-LGA basis in a bid to protect towns where vaccine rates might not be so high.

Central Coast Local News

CEO Peta Rutherford said that all areas of the Hunter need to reach that target before Sydneysiders start flocking to the region for a weekend get-away.

"The Rural Doctors Association is really keen to ensure that NSW doesn't open up just based on the Sydney 70 per cent. You need to see the 70 per cent or higher consistently across New South Wales and regional and rural communities are a bit nervous as to having Sydney visitors come in a couple of weeks" - Peta Rutherford

It comes after doctors and Indigenous community leaders warned that the reopening of large parts of regional NSW last week will inevitably be the cause of coronavirus spreading into vulnerable populations.

The state's RDAA president Charles Evill said with only 40 per cent of the population double dosed in most areas outside of Greater Sydney the prospect of opening up with "alarmingly low" figures a of major concern.

"These figures make us rather cautious about going ahead with opening up these areas where the potential for spread is quite large," - Charles Evill

Meanwhile Central Coast residents have been urged to continue undergoing testing after 49 residents tested positive to COVID-19 over the weekend.

It comes as the latest health reports reveal most suburbs in the area only have a 39 per cent double vaccination rate.

Shadow Minister for the Central Coast, David Harris said locals will struggle to enjoy their new freedoms as they sit on Pfizer waiting lists.

“Central Coast residents have been in lockdown for 10 weeks putting up with multiple rule changes, having their vaccine appointments cancelled, forced to travel out of the area to access vaccines and now (will) potentially be penalised because there is not enough access to Pfizer – it’s just not on,” - MP David Harris

New South Wales recorded 1127 new COVID cases and two deaths on Tuesday.

