Calls For Parliamentary Inquiry Into Firefighter Radio Equipment After Allegations Of Critical Safety Issues

The Shadow Fire and Emergency Services Minister is calling for a parliamentary inquiry into firefighter radio equipment.

It follows allegations of critical safety issues with the rollout of the Digital PS5 Radio Network as we head into bushfire season.

Dale Last claims no action has been taken for three years.

"Our firefighters put their lives on the line every single day and we need to make sure that their radio equipment is functional," he said.

He has issued a 'please explain' to premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr