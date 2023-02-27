Calls For States To Follow Queensland And Introduce Pill Testing Trials

Australia’s peak doctors’ body has called on states and territories to follow Queensland’s suit and introduce illicit pill testing.

The Queensland State Government announced on Saturday its plans to introduce a trial which includes at least one drug-checking trial site running within six months in attempts to reduce avoidable deaths.

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) has backed the trial and said other leaders should do the same to “save lives”.

“From what has occurred in other jurisdictions, we know that many people who submit drugs for testing don’t take them when they find out what they actually contain,” RACGP president Nicole Higgins said in a statement.



“Prevention is better than punitive action. A ‘war on drugs’ mindset gets us nowhere.



“I call on our nation’s leaders to follow the lead of the ACT and now Queensland and introduce fixed and mobile pill-testing sites to save lives.”

Dr Higgins said testing site staff could also talk to people about their drug use and educate on issues they faced “free of judgement”.

The State Government’s full media release on the pill testing plan can be viewed here.

