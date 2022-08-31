Calls For Teenagers To Fill Worker Gaps Ahead Of Jobs and Skills Summit

There are calls for teenagers as young as 13-years-old to fill Australia's retail staff shortages.

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) is wanting a national consensus on what age people can begin work with some states not even having a limit.

ARA's CEO Paul Zhara promises it would not take away work from adults.

"We're looking at every age, in fact we're looking at mature age workers and teenager workers...and everyone in between, including women that currently can't access childcare.

"We have over 40,000 job vacancies in the country," he said. "We are looking at every opportunity to look at ways to try and fill these jobs."

The talking point comes ahead of the governments Jobs and Skills summit on Thursday.

With Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers hopeful that those attending the summit will solve some of the nation’s biggest challenges.

“While you can’t represent the full diversity of Australia with a room full of people, we’re giving as many individuals a voice through this process as we can,” he said

Groups attending the jobs summit include unions, charities, Indigenous organisations, universities, super funds, health sector associations, small business representatives, retail giants, building and construction firms, telecommunication operators, mining groups and more.

The goal of the summit is to "find common ground on how Australia can build a bigger, better trained and more productive workforce; boost real wages and living standards; and create more opportunities for more Australians."

The Summit will cover five key themes:

Maintaining full employment and growing productivity.

Boosting job security and wages.

Lifting participation and reducing barriers to employment.

Delivering a high-quality labour force through skills, training and migration.

Maximising opportunities in the industries of the future.

The Summit will also have "a strong overarching focus on women’s experiences of the labour market and ensuring women have equal opportunities and equal pay."

