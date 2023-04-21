Calls For The Government To Increase Jobseeker And Rent Assistance

The treasurer, Jim Chalmers, and social services minister, Amanda Rishworth, released the Interim Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee report on Tuesday, promising measures in the May budget to “address disadvantage”.

The report found the rate of the income support payments, such as JobSeeker, was “seriously inadequate”, suggesting the government to substantially lift JobSeeker and rent assistance.

However, the government has refused to follow experts’ recommendations on these issues and has claimed it would come at a $24 billion cost to the Budget over the four-year forward estimates period.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The South Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Leader of the Australian Greens, Adam Bandt MP, has called out the Labor government for “making wrong choices again”.

“Labor’s not making ‘hard choices’ in this Budget, they’re making everyday people make hard choices, like whether to pay the rent or put food on the table,” Mr Bandt said.

“Labor must rethink this terrible decision and lift income support above the poverty line in the upcoming Budget, and at the very least substantially increase rent assistance,” he added.

National housing campaign Everybody’s Home has also called on the Federal Government to boost support for renters on the lowest income.

Everybody’s Home spokesperson Maiy Azize said people were pushed into difficult choices.

“The Federal Government can’t ignore the housing crisis and the many people who are hurting in its Budget. Rents are through the roof, and each day that goes by without action leaves more people in financial stress making unhealthy sacrifices,” Ms Azize said.

She said that almost one in two people who received rent assistance were still under rental stress.

“Renters who rely on these payments are stuck in severe rental stress. Many are skipping meals, behind on bills, and trapped in poverty. Others are being pushed to the brink of homelessness.”

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.