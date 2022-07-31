Calls For Walker Brothers To Land NRL Gig

The Sunday Sin Bin Crew has thrown its support behind brother Ben and Shane Walker to make a move into NRL coaching.

With pressure mounting on Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien, leading NRL journalist James Hooper urged the Knights to give the Walker brothers a look, should the club part ways with its coach.

Hooper's suggestion found strong support from panellists Ben Dobbin, James Graham and Gorden Tallis.

"I would love to see them get an opportunity - a new evolution in our game," Graham told Triple M.

