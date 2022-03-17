Calls From Business Leaders To Ditch Mask Mandates Fall Flat

Despite pressure from business leaders, Victoria's mask rules are here to stay for hospitality and retail workers.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Thursday did not provide any insights into when the remaining public health measures would be lifted.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victoria Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

“At this stage I’ve got no advice that we’ll be able to take off those mask rules,” he said.

“We are open, and things are closer to normal than they have been for a long time.” - Premier Andrews

But combined pressure from The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Australian ­Retailers Association and the Australian Hotels Association warns employees are close to walking away from the struggling sectors unless the mask rule is scrapped.

Hoping to see people flock back to the CBD, Lord Mayor Sally Capp also called for a review of mask mandates for hospitality workers.

“We saw the removal of the mask mandate in the office make a massive difference to people returning to the office environment, and we do believe it would make an enormous difference to retaining staff, but also attracting staff back into the hospitality sector, they’re already short-staffed,” she said.

“Every measure that can be safely taken to make it easier for those people to do their job, but also to enjoy their work, I think that would be a positive step forward.” - Cr Capp

Despite the united front, the premier remained reticent, citing the highly contagious BA2 sub-variant of the Omicron strain is only adding to the pressures upon the state's health system.

“Winter will be challenging, it always is whether you’ve got a pandemic or not, flu for instance, always knocks our health system around every single winter,” Mr Andrews said.

“Rules, there’s very few left, despite the pretty political predictions of some, there are very, very few rules left and that should be a point of pride for all Victorians.”

“We have masks on in very few settings," Mr Andrews said. "I know they’re frustrating but at the end of the day compare where we were six or eight months ago. And then compare six or eight months before that.”

Face masks are only mandated in certain settings including healthcare, courts, prisons, justice centres and on public transport including flights.

While workers in certain including retail and hospitality, are still required to wear a mask.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.