Calls To End Government Ban On Cruise Ships

NSW business leaders have called for the Federal Government to end the ban on international cruise ships touring into Sydney, in an attempt to revive the lacklustre CBD.

On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the date international tourists can travel into Australia - now there are calls to lift the ban on sea travel.

A decision on the cruise ship ban isn't expected until February 17, but NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says it'll be a topic of discussion when meeting with state and territory leaders.

"We can assist getting the cruising industry back in this state, but ultimately we'll wait for the Federal Government," Perrottet said.

Prior to the pandemic, the industry was delivering a net worth of $5.2 billion, while establishing over 18,000 jobs.

"The reality is the CBD relies on the business, having workers in town, and international and domestic visitors – the other key factor, international cruises, – they bring thousands of people into town a day," said Australian Hotels Association’s director of liquor and policing, John Green.

"Those visitors that disembark in The Rocks generate tourism and pay for accommodation; we need them back in Sydney sooner rather than later, – they’re crucial to revitalising the CBD."

Cruise ship tours have resumed across the globe, with almost 7 million people sailing to 80 different countries.

A ban on international cruise ships was put in place in March 2020, after the Ruby Princess debacle that led to a mass COVID outbreak in the country.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.