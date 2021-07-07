Calls To Have Jobkeeper Reinstated In NSW Dismissed

Calls to have the Jobkeeper payment reinstated in NSW have been shut down Wednesday afternoon following announcements the state will have to endure its third week of lockdown.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg fronted the media to address the public anxiety over the increasing economic fallout in the state.

"We are not bringing back JobKeeper." - NSW Treasurer John Frydenberg

However, NSW will be eligible for the COVID-19 Disaster Payment just like Melbourne was a matter of weeks ago.

"The payments of $500 and $325 are available," - NSW Treasurer John Frydenberg

Frydenberg and the nation’s COVID Vaccine Taskforce Chief Leftenant General John Frewen met with some of Australia's most powerful business heads, reaching an agreement that will see the private sector do their bit to fast-track the vaccine rollout.

CEO’s of our Airlines, Supermarkets and Banks will discuss the importance of vaccinations with their staff and customers as well as investigate ways they can roll out vaccines to workers directly. They will also support transportation, logistics and infrastructure associated with the vaccine rollout.

“There is a very strong backbone based on GPs, Commonwealth Hubs and State Hubs, these will be additional options that people will have and I think later in the year, the more convenience and the more flexibility we can offer people that will just enhance things so much.” - COVID Vaccine Taskforce Chief Leftenant General John Frewen

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.