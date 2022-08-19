Calls To Overhaul Queensland’s Tenancy Laws As Renters Battle Mould Outbreaks

There are calls for an urgent overhaul to Queensland's tenancy laws as renters battle mould outbreaks in their homes.

A petition backed by Greens South Brisbane MP Amy MacMahon is requesting landlords be required to treat mould in rental homes.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

It comes as mould infestations are wreaking havoc across the state after the unseasonably long rainy season and floods.

Ms MacMahon said many Queenslanders were battling distressing illnesses caused by mould outbreaks.

“This week one of my constituents told my office about how she has had mould spreading in the ceiling above her bed for the past eight months,” she said.

“This has caused her breathing issues which are so serious she has had to leave her job.

“When she asked her landlord about fixing it, he said that she would have to pay for any mould treatment and that ‘this is just what happens in Queensland’,” MacMahon reported.

While the Residential Tenancies and Rooming Accommodation Act 2008 does not make specific reference to mould treatment, it does outline that if mould becomes present in a rental property, the tenant should notify the property manager/owner as soon as they are aware of the issue.

But the decision as to who is responsible for cleaning mould and repairing any resultant damage is dependent on how the mould appeared in the first place.

Ms MacMahon said, “if the law is not clear enough to spell out that (ensuring a premise is fit to live in) includes removing mould, it should be”.

“While our rental laws allowed landlords to leave properties filled with mould, we have more and more tenants getting sick, children developing lung issues and homes are becoming unliveable as cases of mould and damp increase,” she said.

Ms MacMahon presented the petition to parliament this week.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.