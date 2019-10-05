Cam Ellis-Yolmen Is Officially A Brisbane Player

Cam Ellis-Yolmen has today became a Brisbane Lions player after the Adelaide Crows declined the option to match Brisbane's free agency contract offer for the midfielder.

The 26 year-old big-bodied midfielder played 39 games for the crows over eight seasons.

Ellis-Yolmen spoke to lions.com.au about the move, highlighting the Lions' culture as a key reason he wanted to join.

“The Lions have had a lot of success this year, which has been exciting to watch,” he said.

“Looking in from the outside, they seem to have a good culture, which I can’t wait to be a part of.

“I know quite a few people at the Club already, so I feel like I will have a good support network around me."

