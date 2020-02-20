Cam Mooney Explains The Similarities He Sees Between Melbourne And The 2007 Cats

Triple premiership star Cam Mooney has explained the similarities he sees between the current Melbourne side and the all-conquering 2007 Geelong side on the Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars.

“They’ve got some good players there,” Mooney said.

“(Angus) Brayshaw, (Christian) Petracca, (Bayley) Fritsch is an absolute freak on a half-forward flank, I love (James) Harmes, I love (Sam) Weidemann and what he can do, all of those kind of guys.

“I think the other one is (Jake) Lever and (Sam) May.

“These might as well be two new players that they’ve got to the club after what happened last year with May, we know that story, Lever coming back from the knee, he was always gonna take a little bit of time.

“So you throw those two boys in, it’s a strong back line, it’s a strong midfield.

“The forward line’s always gonna be a question mark — can Tommy McDonald actually stand up and — dare I say it Bernies — actually be the Cam Mooney of 07?”

This tongue in cheek moment aside, Moons is genuinely keen on Melbourne in 2020.

“You just never know,” he said.

“We know they’ve got a great centre line with obviously, arguably one of the best ruckmen in the competition so I just wonder if this is the year after last year, could it be the Cinderella story of Melbourne?”

