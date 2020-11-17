Cam Smith Addresses The Fallout From The Controversial Parts Of His New Book

Melbourne Storm legend Cam Smith has hit back at criticism that he went “running for cover” from the fallout of the more controversial elements of his new book on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

"Sometimes I sit back and think 'what have I done to these people?'," Smith said.

"But it is what it is… what happened yesterday was unfortunately I had to attend some personal things that I just couldn’t get out of, and that compromised what I wanted to do yesterday with all the rounds with the media."

Smith had been accused of hiding from criticism about comments in his book, The Storm Within, when he cancelled media appearances yesterday.

Smith defended his record of accepting criticism.

"I’ve copped a lot of criticism throughout my career, and at no stage have I ducked for cover and gone running, and I’m certainly not gonna start doing that now," he said.

"I know that some of the chapters in the book, they’re gonna divide opinion, and some people will agree with me and some people won’t, and that’s fine.

"It’s gonna draw some criticism and that’s ok as well. I’m not asking for people to agree with everything I write in the book, it’s my book, it’s my opinion."

Smith also addressed his playing future, his relationship with Craig Bellamy, and listened as Eddie McGuire re-called his famous 2020 grand final try.

