Camden Council Fined $750,000 Following Death Of Men's Shed Volunteer

The Camden Council have been forced to pay $750,000 over the death of a Men’s Shed member who died while attempting to install piping.

The death occurred on July 3rd when untrained volunteers from Men’s Shed including Garry Todhunter and Ronald Gunn, attempted to shift a large piece of pipe with a tractor.

According to information relayed to the court, Men’s Shed volunteers were the only people tasked with laying the 500-metre irrigation pipe and did so without necessary supervision from the council.

The two men were tasked with guiding the pipe around bends using crowbars to ensure it was placed in the right position.

During the process, the pipe got stuck on a star picket, hitting Mr Todhunter in the back of his head.

Mr Todhunter was transported to Liverpool Hospital in an air ambulance where he was treated for critical head injuries which included a skull fracture.

Doctors performed an emergency decompressive craniotomy on Mr Todhunter, who failed to recover and later died in hospital on July 10.

The matter was investigated in 2018 by SafeWork NSW which saw the council plead guilty to a breach of the Work Health and Safety Act.

According to the NSW District Court, Camden Council failed to consider the obvious risk associated with the task and to implement the necessary safety precautions or to complete a proper risk assessment.

The court also decided that the volunteers were underqualified to complete such a task, so too was the project supervisor.

Upon sentencing, the judge took into account the council’s decision to take full responsibility for the incident through a guilty plea, choosing to fine the council $750,000.

