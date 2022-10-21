Cameron Green Makes Australia's Squad Stronger

Mark Howard & Brad Haddin support the move to bring Cameron Green into the squad to replace injured reserve wicketkeeper Josh Inglis.

Haddin said that having a back-up keeper in the squad isn't as important because the World Cup is being played in Australia.

If the incumbent wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was to go down with an injury, all the back-up options will be match fit and available to be flown in at short notice.

"I see it as an advantage for Australia bringing a man in that can bowl 140 on bouncy decks and has proven now that he can hit a long ball," Howie said.

"I actually think now our squad's stronger," Haddin agreed.

"To put Cameron Green in there now, he gives us so many options."

Haddin went on to say that he can see Green coming in for one of the fast bowlers if they go down and extending the strength of the batting line-up.

