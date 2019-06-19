Cameron Munster On The "Positives And Negatives" Of Playing Rugby League

Cameron Munster has spoken frankly about the "positives and negatives" of rugby league, admitting some aspects of the game have given him pause for thought.

Speaking to Triple M's The Big Breakfast with Marto, Robin and Nick Cody from Origin camp, Munster said that it's been tricky to learn to balance being a normal 24-year-old with the pressures of being a role model.

Listen below:

Also giving into a little pressure yesterday was Kalyn Ponga, who became the latest casualty of coach Kevvie Walters' Blues ban.

Ponga was speaking to media when he stumbled over "The Other Team", immediately realising his mistake and sending laughter through the press room.

Hear the full Origin update below:

