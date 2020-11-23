Cameron Smith Hits Back At Critics Of His Autobiography

Melbourne Storm legend Cam Smith hit back at critics of his autobiography The Storm Within on Breakfast with Elliott Lovejoy on Triple M Cairns this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

"I’ve released the book and there have been some comments made about it, but I don’t think most of these guys have even read my book," Smith said of his critics.

"So they don’t really know what’s in it, which to me is baffling, how they make comments.

"And then as I said, I pointed out that when you write an autobiography, it’s your opinion - and they’re trying to say that I’m wrong.

"Go and read my book then make a decision whether you feel that you agree with me or you don’t, and I’m happy with either way, Elliott.

"I’m not trying to tell people to believe me.

"I’m just trying to share my story, and if you agree with me that’s great, if not that’s fine also."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M NRL playlist!

Smith also said that he never invited controversy, and felt that being a Storm player put a target on his back.

“When I started playing footy I wanted to play footy and be left alone outside of that,” Smith said.

“I didn’t see it as me wanting to be in the papers or creating headlines or being a part of anything controversial. I just wanted to play footy and live a quiet simple life.

“Because you gotta remember, I’m a kid from Logan City in the southern suburbs of Brissy. I was raised by a bricky and my mum was a stay at home mum who looked after myself and my brother and sister.

“And the same for my wife, she’s is from Logan too, we met in high school and we are very simple people.

“At stages throughout my career to find myself in the papers when a lot of the stories and headlines were just completely untrue.

“But the great thing about having an opportunity to write an autobiography is to set the record straight on a lot of those things and share my side of the story and what went down… when you are part of a club like the Melbourne Storm where we’ve had sustained success for such long time you tend to be an easy target for some of these stories.”

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff.