Cameron White's Left-Field Plan To Get Steve Smith Out

Steve Smith's unbelievable Ashes series culminated in a Player of the Series award for his freakish batting but Cameron White reckons he knows how to get him out.

"I'm working on a bit of a theory at the moment," says White.

"Bring someone on to bowl that Smith just thinks is no good...and just hope he hits one up in the air."

Cameron's theory might work a bit better than any plans Joe Root had as England looked completely at a loss to how to get Smith out for a lot of the Ashes.

