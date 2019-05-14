Campaign Launched To Track Down (Triple M-Loving) Owner Of 40-Year-Old Wallet Found In NSW

Do you know Jennifer?

14 May 2019

Rachel Pollard - Facebook

Losing a wallet is a nightmare, especially after you cancel all your cards and have it show up later - well maybe not this much later. 

Local celebrant Rachel Pollard was celebrating Mother's Day with her family at Boronia Park, NSW when her kids stumbled upon a wallet, that they discovered is 40 years old. 

Rachel is trying to track down the original owner of the wallet, who appears to be a woman named Jennifer Sinclair. 

It also looks like an old Triple M Brisbane card lying just under the wallet; what do you think?

