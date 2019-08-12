Campaspe Shire Are Cracking Down On E-Waste

Campaspe Shire are cracking down on rubbish, banning residents from disposing their electronic waste in kerbside bins and landfill sites following new government regulations aiming to recycle more of these electronic materials.

With e-waste increasing throughout the area, Mayor Cr Adrian Weston says residents should be doing the right thing.

“Any item with a plug, cord or battery that is no longer required is e-waste and can be taken to any of council’s transfer stations for recycling free of charge,” - Cr Adrian Weston

A lot of the e-waste contains harmful materials and chemicals such as lead, mercury and cadmium which could have a detrimental affect on the environment, however, the products normally do have valuable resources which can be recycled such as gold, silver and copper.

My starting small and managing e-waste, this could reduce what is sent through to landfill, lessen the usage of raw materials used to make more electronics and reduce greenhouse emissions in the production process.

Here's a list of just some e-waste items which could be recycled to make something new:

Computers/laptops/computer screens/keyboards/mouses/printers and cartridges

Coffee machine

Kettle

Mobile phones/tablets

Microwave

Cables

Sandwich press

Television

Lamps

Batteries

Hair Dryer

For more information, follow there link to the council website.