Campaspe Shire Council Are On The Hunt For Citizen Of The Year!

It's time to acknowledge the awesome people within our community, doing their part to make the shire a better place!

We are talking about the 2021 Australia Day awards and we are currently on the hunt for both the 'Citizen of the Year' and the 'Young Citizen of the Year'.

Campaspe Shire Council Mayor, Cr Adrian Weston, announced that nominations for these categories are officially open, to recognise the brilliant individuals doing great things throughout the community.

“We appreciate the endless support and dedication of many exceptional individuals who go above and beyond and have succeeded in improving the lives of people in Campaspe,” - Cr Adrian Weston

Nominations can come from all corners of Campaspe, including the following five locations:

Echuca & District

Rochester & District

Tongala & District

Kyabram & District

Rushworth & District

The nominations can be for almost anything, as long as the nominated individual has all of the attributes that make up an outstanding member of the community.

“Whether it be for charity work, dedication to a worthy cause or ongoing volunteer commitment to sport, youth development, seniors’ programs, the arts, disability, or community services generally, the key attributes nominees share are their unwavering desire to make Campaspe a better place and their selfless focus on others,” - Cr Adrian Weston

Winners from all areas are due to be announced on Australia Day, 2021. You can find yourself a nomination form through the website, with hard copies distributed from various Customer Service Centres.

Nominations don't close until Friday, December 4th, leaving you with plenty of time to figure out who you think is worthy of the title 'Citizen of the Year'.

So, keep your eyes peeled for the next few months and make sure to get your nominations in before the cut off date!

