Can Matt Rowell Win The Brownlow?

The Sunday Rub discussed if No.1 draft pick Matt Rowell can win the Brownlow medal this year.

Rowell has started this season with a bang averaging 21.5 disposals & 1.5 goals per game (in shortened game time) with arguably three best on ground performances.

He's now third favourite for the medal behind Lachie Neale & Patrick Cripps with major bookmakers.

Wayne Carey was optimistic that he could create history and poll enough votes to win the medal.

LISTEN HERE:

Ross Lyon said that the challenge will be if he can poll when he's being tagged. The veteran coach expects him to receive more attention from next week onwards.

Catch the best bits from the Sunday Rub here: