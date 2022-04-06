Can Port Adelaide Still Make Finals From 0-4

Triple M Footy's Midweek Rub discussed if Port Adelaide's season was over if they slip to 0-4 this weekend.

Port face the reigning premiers Melbourne at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday night.

Wayne Carey said that he expects Port to lose on Thursday, but is still confident that Port Adelaide can bounce back and string a number of wins together in the back half of the year.

“I still think Port Adelaide will play finals footy this year…”

