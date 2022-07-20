Can Sydney Win The Flag?

On the Midweek Rub

The Midweek Rub discussed whether Sydney can win the flag this season. 

The Swans recorded another very impressive win against a top four side over the weekend, knocking off Fremantle in the west.

Wayne Carey & Dale Thomas both think their best footy stacks up.

"To answer your question, from my opinion, yes they can," Carey said. 

Damian Barrett made a very interesting comparison to the 2016 Western Bulldogs that bodes well for their chances. 

