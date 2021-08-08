"Can't Always Be About Money" | Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent Clash Over Grand Final Venue

Triple M's Paul Kent and Gorden Tallis have clashed over where the NRL Grand Final should be played IF Sydney is unable to host the game due to the current COVID outbreak.

Tallis urged the NRL to not think about the money but the fans, believing the deciding game of the season deserved to be played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Kent, however, completely disagreed leading to this exchange on the Sunday Sin-Bin.

LISTEN HERE:

