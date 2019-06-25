Can you Bear to help?

June is always a big month for Triple M. Its the last month of the financial year.. but more importantly Give Me 5 For Kids month. Give Me 5 For Kids is an initiative to help the Perth Children`s Hospital Goldfields Family Assistance Trust Fund. A fund that helps local Goldfields families when they have a sick child. The fund assists with medication, travel, accommodation, equipment and more. This fund has helped families in the Goldfields to the tune of $70,000 in the 2018/19 financial year.

As part of our fundraising, you can assist with grabbing a raffle ticket, heading on the bike or in the car to Fraser Range... or joining us to set a world record! We want as many teddies as possible to stuff the studio with!!

A radio station in Canada has the record at 1506... we want your help to beat that! Drop your teddies off to Triple M between now and 7pm Friday to have them participate! All we ask is a $5 donation to Give Me 5 For Kids

If you want your teddies back, you will need to let us know. The teddies who are record breakers will be used to lighten the lives of those kids in hospital and assist with the 2019 Toy Run.

Donate to Give Me 5 For Kids via heading into Triple M 89 Egan Street