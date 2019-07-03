Can You Help Police With Their Investigation Into the Theft of Diesel

Images: QPS

Police are looking for two people who were involved with the theft of diesel from a Boundary Street construction site in Toowoomba on July 2.

The pair allegedly drove to the site in a red Holden Commodore towing a white 5000 litre fuel tanker.

They are accused of stealing 1000 litres of diesel from four vehicles on site also causing minor damage to the vehicles before leaving.

Police are urging any members of the public with information to please come forward:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #: QP1901268914

