Can You Really Get Away With A Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Ring?

What are lab-grown diamonds, and why are they becoming so popular?

Lab-grown diamonds are becoming increasingly popular, with a recent survey showing nearly 70% of millennials are happy to consider them for an engagement ring.

Jodi Bradby, professor at the Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University, and Ronnie Bauer from the Jewellers Association of Australia spoke to The Briefing about the new trend.

"Even a High Street jeweller with his her little eyepiece would really struggle to tell the difference. And you really can’t...They look exactly the same. There is that they look exactly as blingy and as gorgeous as the natural diamond," Jodi explained.

But are they chemically the same? How do their prices compare to their mined counterparts? And are they more sustainable?

