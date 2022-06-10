Canadian National Arrested For Allegedly Smuggling 24kg Of Ice Into Australia

A 76-year-old man has been charged by the Australian Federal Police after allegedly attempting to smuggle in $22 million worth of illicit drugs into Australia hidden inside shoeboxes.

The man had been flying from Canada via Los Angeles into Melbourne on Wednesday when quarantine officers were alerted to a substance concealed inside seven shoe boxes.

According to police, the Canadian national allegedly told police that the substance was salt.

It was later revealed following testing by Quarantine officers that the substance was actually crystal methamphetamine known more commonly as ice.

Police said the ice weight approximately 24 kilograms and holds a street value of approximately $22 million.

Police charged the 76-year-old man with importing a criminal quantity of a border-controlled drug.

If convicted, the man could face the maximum sentence of life in prison.

Police have not yet discovered the initial source of the drugs but are continuing their investigations.

The man will remain in police custody until his court date on September 1st.

