Canberra Launching $13-Million Booster Ad Campaign

The Federal Government will launch a $13-million booster blitz campaign, targeting one in three eligible Aussies yet to receive their third dose.

As the nearing winter months coincide with upcoming easter school holidays, COVID operation commanders say Australians are more at risk than ever with the introduction of a new sub variant.

"We’ve gone from a supply challenge to a demand challenge," Operation COVID co-ordinator Lieutenant General John Frewen said.

"We are working with all providers to look at ways we can encourage more people to come forward for a booster and to encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated."

Over 6.3 million Aussies - a third of which are eligible - are yet to be boosted, while 2 million children aged between five and 11 have only had one dose of a vaccine.

With vaccinations rates plateauing, state governments are working together to push the booster program through advertisements.

The national advertising campaign will drive up booster rates, with opportunities to make establish pop-up clinics in various settings.

“We need to act now to get more booster doses in arms as quickly as possible,” Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Karen Price

"This virus still needs to be taken very seriously and having your booster dose could make all the difference between having relatively mild symptoms or suffering serious effects."

