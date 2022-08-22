Cancellations And Delays Expected As Rail Workers Refuse To Operate 37 Trains

Sydney’s west and southwest train lines are again impacted by cancellations and delays as the state’s rail union takes additional action.

It comes ahead of planned industrial strike action later this week as workers on Monday refused to operate 37 trains, claiming they did not meet minimum maintenance standards.

Commuters on the T2 Inner West and Leppington Line, T3 Bankstown Line and T8 Airport and South Lines will bear the brunt of today’s action.

Sydney Trains CEO Matt Longland told 2GB on Monday that commuters should expect delays.

“That is creating gaps and will continue to create gaps across the day, mainly in the west and southwest.

“Similar to Friday, we’ve had 37 trains today (Monday) that train crew haven’t accepted into service,” Mr Longland said.

Also joining Ben Fordham’s program was RTBU secretary Alex Claassens, who said he was “desperate” to prevent any further disruptions.

“When this action was first proposed, we didn’t think it was going to be such a big issue. I was quite shocked to hear that so many of these trains don’t mean maintenance standards.

“There are a number of safety issues. We are desperate to get this stuff sorted,” he said.

Meanwhile, the rail union will meet again today with management to try and resolve the union’s safety concerns over the Korean-built intercity trains.

However, commuters have been warned to expect delays and cancellations this week as scheduled strike action will still take place.

Services on the Blue Mountains and Newcastle lines will be stopped on Tuesday between 10am and 4pm, affecting stops from Newcastle to Lithgow.

Commuters are also advised to prepare in advance for delays and cancellations on these lines and the Southern Highlands line on Wednesday.

While Sydney’s City Circle line will be impacted on Thursday, with workers refusing to run trains from 10am to 4pm.

“We will be doing our best to maintain frequent services across the lines impacted by union action for commuters who really need to use the rail network, but we are asking commuters to avoid non-essential travel and consider other options,” Mr Longland said.

“If you were planning on travelling to and from Sydney Airport, please allow for extra travel time or make alternative travel arrangements, if possible.

“If you are a parent of a child who normally catches a train on one of the impacted lines to get to school, please plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements,” Longland urged.

The union says they have still not been given a signed guarantee from the government that they would fix the New Intercity Fleet.

