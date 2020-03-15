CANCELLED - Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival!

Shepparton Albanian Moslem Society - UPDATE –

Albanian Harvest Festival - CANCELLATION

The Shepparton Albanian Moslem Society is cancelling the Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

We would like to thank all of our volunteers, committee and of course the community who make our event possible.

Our priority is the health and safety of you all.

We do apologise for any inconvenience this decision has caused.

We do plan on drawing the “Trip to Albania” raffle prize. The prize will be drawn at an upcoming function. Further details on this to follow.

We look forward to seeing you at our next Harvest Festival March 21 2021.

Take care.

Shepparton Albanian Moslem Society

Celebrate all that the Albanian culture has to offer at the annual Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival at the Shepparton Showgrounds!

There are so many reasons why you should round up the family & head on over, but here's just a few:



The Harvest Festival is set to entertain audiences with traditional Albanian music, dancing & cuisine, as well as plenty of entertainment for the family with an animal nursery, jumping castles, giant inflatable slide, pedal cars, face painting & much more - the kids will be spoilt for choice!

We also can't forget the delicious Albanian food available for purchase! You can also look forward to a fruit & vegetable market that offers produce available to buy at wholesale prices, most of which is grown locally in the Goulburn Valley & you can purchase directly from farmers.

While Shepparton locals can bask in the convenience, visitors come from all over to the festival! Better yet, if you're making the journey from Melbourne, why not book a place to stay to really take in all that Shepparton has to offer?



The Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival is open to absolutely EVERYONE! There's no better reason to experience a new culture or embrace your own!

Date: CANCELLED

Time: NA

Location: Shepparton Showgrounds

Entry to the festival is a gold coin donation or $5 per car.

For more information, simply head to http://bit.ly/SheppAlbSoc