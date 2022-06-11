Candice Warner Blasts 'Appalling' Warne Biopic

Triple M's Candice Warner says it's "appalling" Nine has made steps towards a Shane Warne biopic without contacting the late cricket great's family.

Warne's long-time manager James Erskine on Friday voiced his frustrations with the decision, declaring he will write to Nine Chairman Peter Costello for a "please explain".

The legendary spinner died in March while holidaying in Thailand. He was 52.

Warner on Triple M's Dead Set Legends explained why she understands the fierce backlash against Nine's decision.

