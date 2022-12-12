Candice Warner Responds To CA's Security Offer

Triple M's Candice Warner says "she doesn't need special security or protection" after Cricket Australia offered a security escort for future events following an ugly incident of crowd abuse during the Adelaide Test.

Cricket Australia's response comes after Warner, the wife of Australian opening batter David Warner, said watching her husband at the cricket was "starting to become an unsafe place" for her and the children.

"I got the call [from Cricket Australia] saying, 'Look, we don't want you or your family feeling unsafe at the cricket. We know how much your support means to David and the team and this is what we would like to offer'," Warner revealed on Triple M's Summer Breakfast.

"I just said it was unnecessary. I don't need an escort, I'm very independent and I can stick up for myself.

"It's more about the safety of all the players and their partners and families, and just everyone in general.

"I want everyone to go to the cricket and feel safe because it's such a great day out, and feel they can be there without being attacked."

