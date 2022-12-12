Candice Warner Reveals 'Vile Abuse' At Adelaide Test

Triple M's Candice Warner says supporting husband David at the cricket is "starting to become an unsafe place" for her and the children following an ugly incident of crowd abuse during the recent Adelaide Test.

Warner was walking through large sections of the Adelaide Oval crowd with her children while using a stoppage of play to visit the Australian opener before the lunch break.

She revealed she was subjected to "vile abuse" from a section of unruly fans before having to take the matter into her own hands.

"As we were passed a huge group of people, it was about a group of five or six men who were throwing vile abuse at me... they were laughing, pointing and they thought what they did was okay," Warner said on Triple M's Summer Breakfast

"I decided to confront these guys. I didn't have to, but with my girls in my hands, I thought it was really important to confront them."

