Candice Warner Weighs-In On Husband David's "Explosive" Instagram Post On Lifetime Leadership Ban

Candice Warner has weighed-in on husband David's "explosive" Instagram post overnight, withdrawing his bid to have a lifetime leadership ban overturned.

Speaking on Triple M Summer Breakfast, Candice shared her thoughts on the situation between David & Cricket Australia.

LISTEN BELOW:

Triple M Summer Breakfast with Harley Breen, Candice Warner & Tom Tilley weekday mornings from 6am on your radio or on the free LiSTNR App!

David Warner's Instagram Post