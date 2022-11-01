Candlelight Vigil Held In Perth For Schoolboy Cassius Turvey

A warning to our Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander readers, this article contains images of a deceased person.

The family of indigenous schoolboy Cassius Turvey held a candlelight vigil in Perth on Monday night in an emotional bid to raise awareness for racially motivated violence.

Friends, family and supporters of Cassius and his family came together in Midland where mourners watched a traditional Aboriginal ceremony and hung their memories of Cassius on a memory tree.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The 15-year-old was on his way home from school when he was allegedly attacked and killed in Middle Swan by a 21-year-old man with a metal pole.

Emergency services transported Cassius to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A national day of action is set to be held across Australia, New Zealand and the US where supporters will rally for justice for Cassius.

Police have arrested and charged 21-year-old Jack Brearley with Cassius’s murder, aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm and stealing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.