Cannabis and Bong Found in Erratic Truck Driver’s Cabin

A Camden Haven truck driver will face court after allegedly being caught with cannabis on the Mid North Coast

About 6:30pm on Friday night, a semi trailer was observed by motorists to be driving erratically along the Pacific Highway at Urunga, south of Coffs Harbour.

Nearby motorists called triple zero after observing the semi trailer in a northbound direction swerving across both lanes and onto the shoulder.

The truck was also travelling at just 40kph in a 110kph zone.

Motorists continued to follow the driver, utilising their hazard lights alerting other traffic, until police were able to locate them along Keevers Rd at Raleigh.

Police stopped the truck and spoke to the driver. Officers later searched the cabin, locating what police will allege to be an amount of cannabis, along with a glass pipe and a ‘bong’.

The 48 year old male driver from Camden Head was arrested after a failed sobriety assessment and conveyed to Coffs Harbour Hospital for blood and urine samples to be taken.

The driver was later served a Court Attendance Notice for Possession of a Prohibited Drug.

He is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court 17 June 2019.

Samples of blood and urine obtained have been sent for drug analysis, pending further charges based on results.