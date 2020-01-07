CANNABIS ARREST: Speeding Man Arrested With $250,000 Worth of Cannabis

A man will face court after more than 28kg of cannabis was located in the boot of a car near Coffs Harbour on Monday night.

About 10:50pm, police were conducting stationary speed enforcement northbound on the Pacific Highway at North Boambee Valley, when they observed a vehicle allegedly travelling above the sign posted 100km/hr.

Police activated their warning lights and stopped the vehicle further north on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour.

Officers then spoke with the 34 year old male driver and conducted a search of the vehicle where they located three large striped travel bags in the boot.

Upon further inspection, police located three large vacuum seal bags, each containing a large amount of cannabis.

Police seized a total of 28.47kg of cannabis, which has an estimated street value of approximately $250,000.

The man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with supply prohibited drug greater than commercial quantity.

He was refused bail to face Coffs Harbour Local Court today (Tuesday 7 January 2020).