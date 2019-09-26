Cannabis Is Now Legal In Canberra But For Those Who Need It Most - It's A Challenge

On Thursday, the ACT became the first territory in Australia to legalise cannabis for recreational use.

Under the new laws, users in the ACT are able have 50 grams for personal use; they are also allowed to cultivate two plants - however selling cannabis is still illegal and it's still illegal in other states.

However, what you might not know, is that cannabis for medicinal use has been legal in Australia for over three years.

But those who need it most say it’s still far too hard to get a prescription and once you do, it’s incredibly expensive – to the point where families are considering re-mortgaging their houses to pay for it.

In the following podcast we break down the barriers to access and hear from those who need it most.

Take a listen:

