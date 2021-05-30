Cannonvale Has A Lotto Winner! Congratulations!

From Far North Queensland to Fortitude Valley, eight Queenslanders have had a winning weekend with their syndicate scoring division one in the latest Saturday Gold Lotto draw.



The eight-member syndicate held one of the seven division one winning entries across Australia in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4159, drawn Saturday 29 May 2021. Each division one winning entry won $852,722.91.



In addition to landing division one, the central syndicate’s System 12 QuickPick entry also won division three 36 times, division four 225 times and division six 400 times, bolstering the group’s total win to $892,284.91.



Each member of the syndicate scored a share worth $111,535.62.



As many of the syndicate shares are unregistered, officials from The Lott are urging players to check their tickets today to begin claiming their prizes.



Shares in the winning syndicate were purchased at:

Nextra Earlville News , Shop 44, Stockland, 537 Mulgrave Road, Earlville

, Shop 44, Stockland, 537 Mulgrave Road, Earlville newsXpress Edge Hill , Shop 1, 139 Collins Avenue, Edge Hill

, Shop 1, 139 Collins Avenue, Edge Hill News Whitsunday , Shop T3, Whitsunday Plaza (Centro), 8 Galbraith Park Drive, Cannonvale

, Shop T3, Whitsunday Plaza (Centro), 8 Galbraith Park Drive, Cannonvale Wirreanda News , 110 King Street, Buderim

, 110 King Street, Buderim Commercial Road News , 52-54 Commercial Road, Fortitude Valley

, 52-54 Commercial Road, Fortitude Valley Guru Gifts & Lotteries , Shop 56, Inala Town Centre, 156 Inala Avenue, Inala

, Shop 56, Inala Town Centre, 156 Inala Avenue, Inala Moorvale News , Shop 2, 186 Beaudesert Road, Moorooka

, Shop 2, 186 Beaudesert Road, Moorooka Regents Park News & Casket Agency, Shop 2, 3374 Mount Lindesay Hwy, Regents Park



The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said many of the syndicate members might have yet to discover their winning news.



“Imaging starting the working week unaware you’re more than $100,000 richer! That’s the reality for eight Queenslanders who were part of the weekend’s winning syndicate,” he said.



“We’ll be reaching out to the registered syndicate members, but for those who didn’t register their syndicate entry to a player card, we’ll be eagerly waiting for them to check their tickets and discover the winning news themselves.



“If you purchased a syndicate entry at one of these eight Golden Casket outlets, then today would be a great day to check it! You can do this by popping in to any Golden Casket outlet, visiting thelott.com, or by scanning your ticket with The Lott app.



“If you think you’re holding a division one winning syndicate ticket, contact 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.”



The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4159 on 29 May 2021 were 42, 2, 7, 28, 16 and 30, while the supplementary numbers were 22 and 35.



Across Australia, there were seven division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4159 – four in Queensland, two in Western Australia and one in Victoria.



The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 184 so far this calendar year, including 47 won by Golden Casket customers.



In 2020, Saturday Gold Lotto created 122 millionaires across Australia.



During this time, there were 312 division one winning in Saturday Gold Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won more than $355.13 million.



More chances to win



There are more chances to win big with Tuesday’s Oz Lotto offering $5 million, while Thursday’s Powerball has $3 million up for grabs.



Tonight’s Set for Life draw offers players the chance to win a division one prize of $20,000 a month for 20 years – that’s $20K on Replay! Set for Life is the only game that allows you to play your numbers across seven consecutive daily draws – meaning you have the chance to win $20K on Replay every day of the week.



The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $1 million for draw 1535, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $5.57 million for draw 10465.



Tickets can be purchased at any licenced lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via The Lott mobile app.



The home of Australia’s Official Lotteries, The Lott operates and markets Australia’s leading lottery games customers know and love creating everyday winners, winning every day.



In 2020, more than 111.6 million winners took home more than $3.33 billion in prize money from their favourite games at The Lott, including Saturday Gold Lotto, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto, Powerball, Oz Lotto, Set for Life, Lucky Lotteries, Keno, Super 66, Lotto Strike and Instant Scratch-Its.



Last financial year, Australia’s Official Lotteries contributed more than $1.4 billion via state lottery taxes and donations to help community initiatives, such as hospitals, health research, disaster relief and education.