Couldn't get tickets to Fire Fight, no need to fear! We have the info you need right here.

CAN I STILL WATCH?

Yes! Fire Fight will air live on Channel 7 and 7plus, and FOX8 and Foxtel GO from 1pm AEDT on Sunday 16th February.

WHO IS PLAYING?

Headlining:

Queen + Adam Lambert, k.d. lang, Michael Bublé, Alice Cooper and Ronan Keating

5 Seconds of Summer, Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, John Farnham, Lee Kernaghan, Olivia Newton-John, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Tina Arena and William Barton.

CAN I STILL DONATE?

Yes, you can donate on the official website HERE!

You can also donate by buying a concert tee shirt here

WHERE DO MY DONATIONS GO?



Over the past few months Australia has faced some of the most trying circumstances in recent history. But the worst bushfire season in living memory has also brought out the true Aussie spirit.

We’re proud to be Australian and we are committed to ensuring that our support for communities devastated by the tragedy continues long after the fires have passed, and news cycle has moved on.

Funds raised via Fire Fight Australia will go to key organisations providing vital “Rescue”, “Relief and Recovery”, “Rehabilitation” and “Rebuilding” assistance in affected areas.

“Rescue” – Rural and regional fire services in affected states

“Relief and Recovery” – Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery

“Rehabilitation” – The RSPCA Bushfire Appeal

“Rebuilding” – Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal

All concert ticket profits and contributions through Ticketek will go towards: rural and regional fire services in affected states, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, and the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

Donations through www.firefightaustralia.com will go the the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, which makes grants to local not-for-profit groups for community-led projects during the recovery and rebuilding process.

Listen to Alice Cooper chat to Triple M ahead of his Fire Fight appearance: