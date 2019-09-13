Canterbury Bulldogs Reject Former NSW Origin Player Despite Being Offered Cut Price Deal

Triple M’s League Insider Brent Read has revealed the Canterbury Bulldogs have rejected a former NSW Origin player despite being offered a cut-price deal.

LISTEN HERE:

"They've been asked if they have any interest in taking him next year," Ready told The Rush Hour with MG.

"From what I understand they've said no to that because that would require putting him on contract the following year as well and i don't think they want to commit that far forward."

Ready also revealed which former NRL coach is set to join the assistant coaching ranks; hear the full chat below.